Cincinnati Bell confirms $2.9B buyout by Macquarie

With Brookfield out of the hunt, Cincinnati Bell (CBB +3.8% ) has confirmed it will be acquired by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for $15.50/share in cash.

That's a deal valued at $2.9B including debt.

It's a 101% premium to the closing price on Dec. 20, the last trading day before a deal agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP +3.7% ), and a 172% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price up to that date.

Brookfield had until midnight last night to negotiate revisions to its deal, but after a raised Macquarie bid last weekend, Brookfield said it wouldn't exercise that right.

Cincinnati Bell has paid Brookfield a $24.8M breakup fee.