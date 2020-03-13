Sternlicht sees stocks roaring back quickly

"This is going to be really bad, really fast," Barry Sternlicht, founder and chief investment officer of Starwood Capital, told CNBC in an interview.

But he sees a quick stock market recovery once the worst of the coronavirus outbreak passes. It will be a "V-shaped" recovery "almost for sure," he said.

“I ran Starwood Hotels through 9/11, through SARS, though the financial crisis. Hotels came back. Everything came back,” he said.

He sees this faster than some previous stock declines because "it's really a health-care scare. An all of the bad news is roughly out there."

The markets are bouncing back this morning from yesterday's rout, but with the markets' recent volatility, it's a guessing game as to whether it will persist.

