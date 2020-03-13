Citi sees safety in Qualcomm, Xilinx amid uncertainty

Citi says that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Xilinx (XLNX +2.3% ) look like the best "places to hide" among semiconductors due to the current coronavirus uncertainty.

Analyst Christopher Danely notes that in past downturns, "stocks with high, sustainable gross margins such as XLNX or high-margin recurring revenue such as QCOM outperformed."

Danely maintains a Sell rating on AMD (AMD +6.7% ), saying the company has "underperformed in 2/3 of downturns."

Citi maintains a Buy rating on Qualcomm. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.