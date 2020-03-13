"They know nothing!" - Jim Bianco on Fed's repos

"Dealers are telling me they badly want the $1T in repos [offered by the FRBNY], but can't take it," says Bianco Research's Jim Bianco.
The post-financial crisis rules among so many different regulators (Basel 3, the Fed, the OCC, the FDIC, to name a few) makes it nearly impossible for banks to do something apparently so basic as swapping perfectly good bonds for reserves, he says.
Biance: "They are telling the Fed their problems. The Fed had no clue."
The original "They know nothing" from 13 years ago.
Banks are seeing a modest bounce today: Bank of America (BAC +7.6%), Citigroup (C +5.7%), JPMorgan (JPM +6.5%), Wells Fargo (WFC +3.6%), Goldman Sachs (GS +4.8%), U.S. Bancorp (USB +5.4%), PNC Financial (PNC +7.7%), Morgan Stanley (MS +6.2%). The Financial Select SPDR (XLF +4.5%).