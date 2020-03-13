"They know nothing!" - Jim Bianco on Fed's repos

"Dealers are telling me they badly want the $1T in repos [offered by the FRBNY], but can't take it," says Bianco Research's Jim Bianco.

The post-financial crisis rules among so many different regulators (Basel 3, the Fed, the OCC, the FDIC, to name a few) makes it nearly impossible for banks to do something apparently so basic as swapping perfectly good bonds for reserves, he says.

Biance: "They are telling the Fed their problems. The Fed had no clue."

The original "They know nothing" from 13 years ago.