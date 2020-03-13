Golf's Masters postponed in new challenge for CBS

The Masters golf tournament will be postponed amid coronavirus concerns, but host Augusta National Golf Club says it will be played at some point.

That comes as golf follows up with a string of cancellations that are in line with other sports going on hold. The Players Championship began on Thursday and was scheduled to continue today, but the PGA Tour canceled the rest of the event.

That was joined by the cancellation of the Valspar Championship in Florida and the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship and Valero Texas Open in Texas.