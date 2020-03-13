Macau investors tiptoe back in

Macau casino stocks are outperforming the broad sector today.

Almost half of the gaming tables in Macau are back in operation following the 15-day total shutdown, although travel restrictions are still holding back traffic dramatically. The latest forecast from Bernstein was for a 75% to 80% drop in March gross gaming revenue to mark an improvement from the 87.8% drop in February. Forecasting GGR for the rest of the year is considered a crapshoot.