Seres defends SER-109 after FDA safety alert on FMT; shares up 7%

In a statement, Seres Therapeutics (MCRB +6.7% ) defends the safety profile of candidate SER-109 after the FDA issued an alert yesterday concerning the potential risk of serious/life-threatening infections associated with the use of fecal microbiota for transplantation (FMT).

The agency is aware of six infections caused by enteropathogenic Escherichia coli (EPEC) and Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) that have occurred following investigational use of FMT. The FDA suspects that these infections were due to transmission of pathogenic organisms from FMT product supplied by a U.S. stool bank company. Four of the six patients who received the contaminated FMT required hospitalization. An additional two patients who received FMT from the STEC-positive donor died.

The agency issued a previous alert in June 2019 after two immunocompromised adults who received FMT developed invasive infections from extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing E. coli and one died.

Seres says that orally administered SER-109, in Phase 3 development for recurrent C. difficile infection, is a highly purified consortia of spore-based commensal bacteria manufactured under GMP conditions and quality-controlled using "stringent" standards to ensure quality and consistency, adding that its manufacturing process inactivates a number of potential pathogens, including species of E. coli and viruses like SARS-CoV-2.