Treasurys pare losses as Fed expands purchases to 30-year maturity

Treasurys pare their earlier losses after the Federal Reserve says it will buy Treasury securities with maturities up to 30 years.

10-year yield, recently at 0.86%, had touched as high as 0.98% earlier this morning.

The Federal Reserve said it's adjusting its monthly schedule of Treasury purchase operations to address disruption in the Treasury Securities markets.

Yesterday, the Fed said it would conduct purchases across a range of maturities, but didn't specify which ones, and was adding $500B in three-month repo operations and $500B in one-month repo operations today.

In today's statement, the Fed's Open Market Trading Desk also plans to bring forward remaining purchases for the monthly calendar an adjust terms of operations "as needed to foster smooth Treasury marketing functioning."

The purchases are part of the $80B of planned monthly purchases, including $60B of reserve management purchases and $20B of reinvestments of principal payments received from the Fed's holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.

(TLT), (TBT -2.2% ).

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF