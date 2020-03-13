AgroFresh Solutions +7% post Q4 results

AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS +7.1% ) reported Q4 revenue increase of 14.3% Y/Y to $60.97M, driven by a late apple harvest in North America and Europe compared to 2018, which shifted sales to Q4.

Gross margin improved by 268 bps to 77.8%.

Operating loss was $25.31M, compared to profit of $10.09M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 42.2% Y/Y to $34.65M; and margin improved by 1,112 bps to 56.8%.

SG&A expenses decreased by 20.7% Y/Y to $12.4M in the quarter.

Company for FY20 plans to enhance EBITDA through further expense reductions and to relaunch some of the diversification initiatives such as RipeLock, where it redefined the overall strategy during 2019.

