Planes, trains and automobiles in bounceback rally

Transportation stocks are recovering a bit on hopes a coronavirus aid package is worked out between the White House and Congress. There could also be some investors looking at the sell-off as overdone with China starting to ramp up production again about four months after the outbreak first hit.

Notable gainers include Delta Air Line (DAL +8.4% ), American Airlines Group (AAL +5.5% ), United Airlines (UAL +2.5% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +6.1% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +7.5% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +4.7% ), L.B. Foster (FSTR +11.7% ), Greenbrier Companies (GBX +8.9% ), Trinity Industries (TRN +8.4% ), Norfolk Southern NSC, Kansas City Southern (KSU +5.1% ), CSX (CSX +3.7% ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +8.4% ), Tata Motors (TTM +8.6% ), Ferrari (RACE +5.5% ), General Motors (GM +1.5% ), REV Group (REVG +9.7% ), YRC Worldwide (YRCW +9.9% ), Daseke (DSKE +8.2% ) and Echo Global Logistics (ECHO +5.5% ).