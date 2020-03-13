Planes, trains and automobiles in bounceback rally

Transportation stocks are recovering a bit on hopes a coronavirus aid package is worked out between the White House and Congress. There could also be some investors looking at the sell-off as overdone with China starting to ramp up production again about four months after the outbreak first hit.
Notable gainers include Delta Air Line (DAL +8.4%), American Airlines Group (AAL +5.5%), United Airlines (UAL +2.5%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +6.1%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +7.5%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +4.7%), L.B. Foster (FSTR +11.7%), Greenbrier Companies (GBX +8.9%), Trinity Industries (TRN +8.4%), Norfolk Southern NSC, Kansas City Southern (KSU +5.1%), CSX (CSX +3.7%), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +8.4%), Tata Motors (TTM +8.6%), Ferrari (RACE +5.5%), General Motors (GM +1.5%), REV Group (REVG +9.7%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW +9.9%), Daseke (DSKE +8.2%) and Echo Global Logistics (ECHO +5.5%).
