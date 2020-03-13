Equinor stops activity on Martin Linge project after virus case

Equinor (EQNR +6.7% ) says it has halted work on the Martin Linge oil project in the North Sea after an employee tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Equinor says staffing at the site will be reduced to 70 from 780 earlier, and it started reducing staffing on other fields offshore Norway, affecting activities that can be postponed but not on production or systems critical for safety.

The company says it is too early to know when activity can be resumed or whether it will affect the timing of Martin Linge's startup, planned for year-end 2020.