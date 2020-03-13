Key events next week - healthcare

Assuming no COVID-19 cancellations, here is a list of noteworthy events during the week of March 15 - 21 for healthcare investors:

TUESDAY (3/17): American Burn Association Annual Meeting, Orlando (4 days).

FDA action date for Eton Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ETON) ET-105 (unlikely to be met due to a request from the agency changes to the Dosage and Administration section of the proposed Prescribing Information and a human factors study with the revised labeling).

THURSDAY (3/19): FDA action date for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis.

FRIDAY (3/20): American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, Denver (5 days). Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT): ARQ-151 in plaque psoriasis. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI): Phase 3 data on sofpironium bromide for primary axillary hyperhidrosis present by development partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference, Orlando (5 days).