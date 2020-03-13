Trump keeps pressure on Powell to slash rates

President Trump takes to Twitter to once again express his displeasure with the Fed.

"The Federal Reserve must FINALLY lower the Fed Rate to something comparable to their competitor Central Banks," Trump writes.

"Jay Powell and group are putting us at a decided economic and physiological [sic] disadvantage. Should never have been this way. Also, STIMULATE!"

Traders are expecting the Fed to cut by at least 50 basis points next week. The CME FedWatch Tool puts a 81.2% probability of a 100-bp cut and a 18.8% probability of a 50-bp cut; late yesterday the odds of a 100-bp cut were at 86.7%.

The federal funds target rate currently stands at 1.0%-1.25%; yesterday, the European Central Bank left its deposit rate at -0.5% and its main refinancing rate at 0.0%.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF