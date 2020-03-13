Trump plans to declare national emergency over Covid-19 - Bloomberg

President Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Trump tweeted earlier that he'll hold a news conference at 3:00 PM ET to talk about the coronavirus.

The White House is holding a meeting today after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with President Trump, tested positive for coronavirus, Fox Business Network reports. Update at 12:01 PM ET: Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus.

Earlier, Bolsonaro's son said coronavirus test results for the delegation that traveled with President Bolsonaro aren't yet ready.

In the U.S., the CDC reports 1,215 cases of Covid-19 and 36 deaths as of 4PM Thursday, with cases reported in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

U.S. equity markets are still positive; the S&P 500 +1.7%, the Nasdaq +1.5%, and the Dow +1.6%.