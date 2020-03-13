Boeing recoups chunk of yesterday's 18% plunge

Boeing (BA +5.4% ) is one of the Dow's two top gainers today, a day after plunging 18% yesterday to post its lowest closing price since February 2017.

A catalyst could be comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on CNBC that the next issue for the federal government in the coronavirus crisis is to help with providing support for the airline industry.

WSJ reported overnight that federal authorities are seeking to build a criminal case against a former Boeing pilot based on statements from U.S. air safety regulators who say he failed to provide crucial details about the 737 MAX's flight control system.

A pair of Federal Aviation Administration officials who dealt with Boeing pilot Mark Forkner on pilot training requirements for the FAA's approval process years before the two MAX crashes are now considered key witnesses in the probe, according to the report.