Shale drillers see Jones Act waiver as helping ease oil price pain

Several oil companies hit by the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia are encouraging the Trump administration to waive the Jones Act, a law that mandates only U.S. vessels can be used to transport goods among U.S. ports.

A temporary waiver would "allow American producers to move domestic products with greater ease within the U.S.," says a letter to congressional leaders from the American Exploration and Production Council, which represents companies that have announced plans to cut back operations including Chesapeake Energy (CHK +3.3% ), Parsley Energy (PE -2.4% ) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +1.7% ).

The group says it needs the government's help in ensuring "restoration of a functioning, stable, global market for oil" and backs "market-based solutions" to help alleviate the current supply-demand imbalance, including diplomatic efforts by Pres. Trump as well as the Jones Act waivers.

The move comes as the administration reportedly weighs ideas to boost domestic oil producers amid the Russia-Saudi feud, including lowering royalty rates for crude extracted from federal lands.

