BofA cuts estimates, targets for chemical stocks following selloff

Bank of America cuts estimates and price targets across the board for chemical companies in its coverage after their shares sold off on coronavirus concerns and the oil price plunge, while upgrading three stocks and downgraded three others, according to Bloomberg.

BofA analyst Steve Byrne thinks some of the selloff appears overdone, and he sees value in Dow Inc. (DOW -3.4% ), Eastman Chemical (EMN -1.1% ), Huntsman (HUN +0.3% ) and LyondellBasell (LYB -6.9% ) due to their yield and potential for shares to rise again.

As global consumers increasingly head toward social isolation, Byrne sees consumer facing markets such as coatings at risk, but he does not think this will translate in the same magnitude to the agriculture and industrial gas businesses.

In that context, Byrne upgrades Corteva (CTVA -2.7% ) and FMC Corp. (FMC +1.8% ) to Buy from Neutral and double upgrades Linde (LIN +2.9% ) to Buy from Underperform.

But Byrne downgrades Sherwin-Williams (SHW -2.7% ) to Underperform from Buy, saying the company's valuation has a strong correlation to same-store sales growth, which he sees decelerating after Q1.