Stocks' early jump weakens amid evolving virus situation

The early surge by the three major U.S. stock average loses steam but stays in positive territory as investors weigh the evolving coronavirus outbreak and how central banks and governments are handling the situation.

The S&P 500 rises 1.4% vs. 6.1% earlier, the Nasdaq gains 1.3% vs. 6.2%; and the Dow's 6.3% jump earlier recedes to a 1.4% increase .

10-year Treasury yield at 0.87% had touched as high as 0.98% earlier.

Crude oil, slips 0.6% to $31.30 per barrel vs. a 3% increase earlier.

Gold falls 3.8% to $1,529.20 per ounce.

By S&P 500 sector, financials ( +3.7% ) and information technology ( +2.8% ) outperform the broader market, while energy ( -1.9% ) and utilities ( -0.5% ) lag.

U.S. Dollar Index jumps 1.1% to 98.52.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx 600 Index rises 0.6% , after having surged as much as 8.8%; FTSE 100 rises 1.5%, DAX falls 0.5% , Italy's FTSE MIB Index climbs 6.2% .

Watch for more market action when President Trump holds a news conference at 3:00 PM ET, and will reportedly declare a national emergency over Covid-19.