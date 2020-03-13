Oil reverses gains to turn negative; Rystad says prices could fall to low $20s

Crude oil surrenders big earlier gains after Pres. Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

April WTI -1% to $31.17/bbl, after earlier climbing as much as 7.5%, and May Brent -0.5% to $33.06/bbl, nearing the end of oil's worst week since 2008.

"It's been a very rough week and so it's not impossible people are locking in ahead of the weekend," says Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, adding that "in the context of the recent moves, it's not really a major move."

Rystad Energy thinks oil prices could fall into the low $20s for the global market to rebalance, as OPEC and Russia could add 1.5M-2.5M bbl/day to global supply, which global oil demand falls by 600K bbl/day this year.

Goldman Sachs sees record oil surplus of ~6M bbl/day by April, as the collapse in demand due to the coronavirus looks increasingly broad and the surge in low-cost production is significantly larger than expected.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX