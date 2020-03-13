Videogame sales fall for seventh month

Videogame sales dropped year-over-year for the seventh straight month in February, and again, it wasn't just from the sunsetting hardware generation but also software and accessories.

Industry sales fell 29% overall from February 2019, to $755M, according to NPD Group. Ahead of the upcoming console refresh, hardware sales fell 34%, to $183M.

But in addition to that, software sales declined 36%, to $307M, and accessories sales fell 14%, to $265M.

Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) was again the hardware leader in unit and dollar terms, though all platforms fell year-over-year. Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory for the fourth straight month.

It was a retrench month for software with no new major debuts - leaving room for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI) to return to the top spot, followed by NBA 2K20 (NASDAQ:TTWO) and the venerable Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO). Last month's leader, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (OTC:NCBDY), fell to No. 4.

Rounding out the February software top 10: No. 5, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (OTCPK:UBSFY); No. 6, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 7, Ring Fit Adventure (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, Madden NFL 20 (NASDAQ:EA); No. 9, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA).

Related tickers: OTCPK:NTDOY -0.5% , SNE +2.3% , MSFT +3.9% , EA +0.7% , ATVI -0.5% , TTWO +2.1% , T +2.8% , OTCPK:UBSFY +0.1% , OTC:NCBDY +10.7% , OTCPK:SQNNY -3.3% , OTCPK:CCOEY +7.2% , OTCPK:SGAMY +0.7% . Retail stock: GME +8.4% .