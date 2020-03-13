Germany pledges 'unlimited cash' to businesses hit by coronavirus

In a bid to avert a crisis in Germany, Eurozone's largest economy, German finance minister Olaf Scholz pledged unlimited cash to businesses hit by a coronavirus, including massive expansion of loans to companies and defer in tax payments.

“This is the bazooka, and we will use it to do whatever it takes,” Mr Scholz told reporters in Berlin. He said there was “no upper limit on the amount of loans KfW can issue”.

A sharp decline in travel had a cascading impact on logistics, hospitality, trade and tourism sectors, while a decline in foreign demand along with the disruption in supply chain impacted local industrial production.

European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen said that coronavirus will lead GDP to contract by 1% in 2020 and end 2021 with a substantial but not complete rebound. European Commission is ready to implement a general escape clause if regional downturn became severe enough.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR, GF, HEWG, DBGR, FGM

Source: FT