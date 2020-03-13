United Tech-Raytheon merger cleared by EU, subject to conditions

The European Union clears United Technologies' (UTX +0.4% ) planned acquisition of Raytheon (RTN +1.3% ), after the companies met conditions for approval.

To address concerns that the deal would reduce competition in the markets for military GPS receivers and airborne radios, United Tech offered to divest its entire military GPS receiver and anti-jamming business located in Iowa and Raytheon its military airborne radios business based in Indiana.

United Tech agreed last June to combine its aerospace business with Raytheon and create a new company worth ~$121B.