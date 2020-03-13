Gruesome action mostly continues in mortgage REITs

Already trading at levels far below the liquidation value of their assets, most mortgage REITs are lower today even as the major averages bounce more than 3% .

Seeking Alpha contributor Colorado Wealth Management - who has often been skeptical of mREITs - last night called the entire sector a screaming buy, noting they're trading at price-to-book values in the 0.40-0.70 range (he does acknowledge book values are declining, but nowhere near the level of the stock price falls).

Sector gorillas Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last night were trading at 30% or more discounts to book. Both are lower again today, NLY down 1.1% and AGNC down 3% .

Other players in the red: New York Mortgage (NYMT -3.8% ), Orchid Island (ORC -1.2% ), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT -4.3% ), Anworth (ANH -4.5% ), Ellington Financial (EFC -2.6% )

Some names moving higher: Chimera (CIM +3.5% ), Two Harbors (TWO +4.5% ), Armour Residential (ARR +0.2% ), Arlington Asset (AI +2.7% ), Capstead Mortgage (CMO +2% ), AG Mortgage (MITT +4.9% ).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT