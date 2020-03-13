Coronavirus updates: Europe is epicenter, Bolsonaro tests negative

More than 132K cases of Covid-19 in 123 countries and 5K deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization.

"Europe has become the epicenter" of the outbreak, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, adding that "more cases are being reported everyday [in Europe] than were being reported in China at the height of its epidemic."

The euro falls 1.1% against the U.S. dollar; Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) falls 1.1% .

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he's tested negative for Covid-19, denying earlier reports that he had tested positive. iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) surges 9.8% .

The White House is meeting with executives from the pharmaceutical, retail, and tech industries to discuss developing a website that direct people to drive-through coronavirus-testing locations, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the plan.

Previously: Trump plans to declare national emergency over Covid-19 - Bloomberg (March 13)

