VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) has legged up, now +14.7% , after saying it's received a payment of just over $454M from Apple (AAPL +4.9% ) in one of its two patent lawsuits with the tech giant.

That follows a refusal from the Supreme Court to hear an argument to throw out the case or lower damages.

There's still a second case on the books: It results in an order for recalculation of damages, and VirnetX is arguing that it's entitled to at least $461M, while Apple is looking for a new trial.