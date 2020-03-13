Total U.S. rigs, oil rigs each add 1 in Baker Hughes count

The count of active U.S. drilling rigs in the U.S. falls by 1 to 792, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs added 1 to 683, gas rigs fell by 2 to 107 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

The total U.S. rig count is down 23% from a year ago, while oil rigs have fallen by 18% and gas rigs are 44% lower.

Crude oil prices have gyrated during the day, with WTI currently +1.1% to $31.86/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, UGAZ, OIL, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, BOIL, DBO, OILU, DTO, KOLD, USL, OILD, USOI, UNL, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX