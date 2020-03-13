Goldman Sachs likes Kraft Heinz more than Campbell Soup

Goldman Sachs swaps rating on Campbell Soup (CPB +0.5% ) and Kraft Heinz (KHC +8.5% ), now taking a bearish view on CPB and neutral stance on KHC. Analyst Jason English explains below.

Campbell Soup (to Sell): "We believe CPB has been excessively rewarded for a transitory food at home consumption spike and the temporary disruption of one of its private label competitors (Riverbend Foods). We expect these benefits to become growth headwinds next year as these tailwinds prove transitory in nature."

Kraft Heinz (to Neutral): "While its near term sales spike may be less than CPB due to a higher dependence on perishable products, KHC may see more durable benefits in the form of lower commodity costs. Both the dairy and protein complex have become more favorable than we expected, and we raise our 2020-2022 EPS estimates accordingly (+1% on average) and upgrade the stock to Neutral, from Sell, as we now see upside for the stock following its relative underperformance and our positive estimate revisions."

Shares of Campbell Soup are down 3.0% YTD, while Kraft Heinz is off 33%.