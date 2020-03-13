Icahn says selloff has longer to go - CNBC

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sees some bargains in the stock market even though he believes the recent selloff isn't over.

“Now it’s reached a point that there are some companies that are sort of just given away,” he said in an interview on CNBC.

He points to Occidental Petrolum (OXY +5.6% ) and HP Inc.(HPQ -3.4% ); yesterday Icahn disclosed that he has built up an almost 10% stake in OXY.

On the flip side, he said his largest short position is in commercial real estate.

He also sees many overpriced companies with very high multiples and too much debt, "and those should be sold."