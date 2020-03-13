Wells Fargo taps TD Bank exec for its new head lawyer

Wells Fargo (WFC +7.4% ) names a new general counsel from outside of the company to help improve the scandal-ridden bank's relationship with regulators.

Ellen Patterson, most recently with TD Bank Group, will become general council effective March 23, 2020.

“She will play a critical leadership role on our Operating Committee as we continue to work on our company’s top priority of meeting regulatory expectations,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

Patterson's appointment is the latest move in Scharf's reshaping the bank's management. Richard Levy, who was the company's accounting chief from 2002 until early 2020, will leave the company at the end of this month.

Chair Betsy Duke and board member James Quigley resigned from the board on Monday ahead of Scharf's testimony in Congress on Tuesday.

