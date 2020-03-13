NYC hotels staring at closures and bankruptcies

"We are likely to see hotel bankruptcies and closures over the next couple of weeks," says Vijay Dandapani, CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City, tells Bloomberg.

RevPAR was down 20% at New York hotels for the week ended March 7, and that was before things got really bad, with widespread event cancellations, including the Big East tournament and the St. Patrick's Day parade. According to Dandapani, RevPAR at some hotels is down 70%.

Selected hotel REITs (some of whom may or may not have major NYC exposure): Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT), Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE), Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT), Service Properties (NASDAQ:SVC), Host Hotels (NYSE:HST), Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO), Xenia Hotels (NYSE:XHR).