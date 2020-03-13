DocuSign raised on earnings strength

FBN Securities maintains an Outperform rating on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and raises the target from $85 to $90.

The firm praises the strong earnings results, an "impressive" growth rate with larger customers, and the fact that the company hasn't seen any material changes from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wedbush (Outperform, $90 PT) says DocuSign is "seeing an inflection of demand in the field that is just starting to kick into its next gear over the coming year."

The firm calls DOCU a "rock solid growth name" during uncertain times.