Gold suffers worst week in more than eight years

No longer a safe haven, gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) post their fourth straight daily decline to conclude their worst week since September 2011.

April Comex gold closed -4.6% to settle at $1,516.70/oz. as prices for the most-active contract lost 9.3% for the week.

Investors have been pulling money out of gold in a rush to raise cash and cover losses in other falling markets, while the stronger dollar also has made the metal less appealing.

Among the major gold miners: GOLD -6.5% , NEM -7.4% , KGC -10.9% , AUY -11.9% , GFI -7.8% , HMY -11.4% , AEM -9% , IAG -2.2% , FNV -6.1% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, UGL, SGDM, BAR, ASA, RING, GLDM, DGP, GLDI, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ