Gold suffers worst week in more than eight years

No longer a safe haven, gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) post their fourth straight daily decline to conclude their worst week since September 2011.
April Comex gold closed -4.6% to settle at $1,516.70/oz. as prices for the most-active contract lost 9.3% for the week.
Investors have been pulling money out of gold in a rush to raise cash and cover losses in other falling markets, while the stronger dollar also has made the metal less appealing.
Among the major gold miners: GOLD -6.5%, NEM -7.4%, KGC -10.9%, AUY -11.9%, GFI -7.8%, HMY -11.4%, AEM -9%, IAG -2.2%, FNV -6.1%.
ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, UGL, SGDM, BAR, ASA, RING, GLDM, DGP, GLDI, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ