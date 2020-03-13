Cabot Oil & Gas an odd winner in brutal week for energy shares

In a week of brutal stock market losses that included a dramatic drop in oil prices, one of the "few S&P 500 names to sport a gain this week is an energy company: Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +7.9% ).

Plunging oil prices have caused producers to cut back in a big way, and investors are betting the pullback will help shrink the massive glut of gas extracted as a byproduct of oil drilling, which would boost gas drillers that have lagged their oilier counterparts in recent years.

"The collapse in crude is likely to slash associated growth expectations, which have been a primary driver of our bearish gas stance over the last several years," according to analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt, who rates Cabot a Buy.