NextEra Energy Partners upgraded at Ray Jay after 25% pullback

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP +3.2% ) is higher after Raymond James upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $63 price target, saying the stock looks undervalued after tumbling more than 25% from a March peak.

The "indiscriminate selling" in NextEra Partners has "no rational basis," says analyst Pavel Molchanov, who also believes investors can firmly rely on the safety of the company's dividend.

"The yieldco business model is about as economically insensitive as it gets," and given that interest rates are at virtually zero, the stock's yield attributes are "looking juicy again," Molchanov writes.

NEP's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.