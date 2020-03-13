Bank of Canada makes a surprise rate cut

The Bank of Canada cuts its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 0.75% in an unexpected move, only nine days after it cut the rate by 50 bps to 1.25%, and says it's ready to adjust monetary policy further if required.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) gains 5.7% .

The central bank calls the move "a proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to Canada's economy arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices."

Canada is particularly susceptible to oil price swings as it's a big producer of petroleum.

The Bank of Canada also said it's taking steps to ensure sufficient liquidity in the country's financial system.

