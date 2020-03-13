SeaWorld to close all parks on Monday

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -6.6% ) trades at an all-time low today despite the broad market making a minor recovery.

The theme park operator announces today that it will be temporarily closing all of its theme parks on March 16 through the end of the month out of an abundance of caution.

The company says it's closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation closely and coordinating with public health officials.

Despite the SeaWorld news, Cedar Fair (FUN +12.8% ) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +2.5% ) trade higher.

