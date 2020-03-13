Bayer moves toward resolving Roundup litigation - WSJ

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +4.4% ) has agreed on draft settlement terms with six law firms representing tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, pushing the litigation closer to a final resolution, WSJ reports.

The six law firms speak on behalf of dozens of other firms that represent a large chunk of the plaintiffs suing Bayer, the report says.

Bayer and plaintiffs attorneys have been discussing a ~$10B settlement, according to previous reports, and the deal still appears poised to end up near that figure.

Kenneth Feinberg, the court-appointed mediator for the settlement talks, says he remains "cautiously optimistic that a settlement can be reached" but calls it "premature" to say any final agreement has been achieved.