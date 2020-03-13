AMC halving theater capacity to address virus measures

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) is taking steps to address "social distancing" amid the virus outbreak, by cutting its capacity by 50% and working to provide additional space for movie theater guests.

Beginning tomorrow, AMC will cap ticket sales for each and every showtime to an amount equal to 50% of seating capacity. Theaters with more than 500 seats will be capped at 250 tickets in any case. That move will continue through the end of April.

"With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen," says AMC CEO Adam Aron.

The company also says it's following stringent health and safety cleaning protocols, including hitting high-touch point areas at least once per hour and cleaning every auditorium between every showtime.

It says any employee who feels ill is excused from work and shouldn't come to the theater.

The capacity cut comes amid widespread speculation about the possible closure of movie theaters in the U.S. as the next step in the crisis. AMC is off highs, up 1.2% now.