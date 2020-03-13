TripAdvisor floating vacation rental business for sale - report

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is working to sell its vacation rental business, according to a report in Skift.

That would cover five vacation rental brands, including FlipKey and VacationHomeRentals in the U.S., Holiday Lettings and Housetrip in the UK, and Niumba in Spain. Those rentals account for a single-digit fraction of its total revenue.

It's part of a focus on experiences, dining, hotels and media businesses, according to the report.

Potential buyers could include Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG), Airbnb (AIRB), Oyo and Vacasa, along with local players in the UK and Spain.