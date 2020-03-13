President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Trump officially declares a national emergency, which will unlock access to $50B in funds.

He's asking hospitals to activate emergency plans.

The order also gives broad authority to the U.S.Health & Human Service Department.

Includes ability to waive some federal laws to allow telemedicine.

Will waive interest on all student loans held by government agencies.

Will also purchase more crude oil to add to the strategic petroleum reserve. "We're going to fill it up right to the top," he said.

CMS director Seema Varma says the declaration will "suspend regulations that could get in the way of treating patients." She announced that nursing homes will restrict non-medically-necessary visitors.

Trump says a half million more coronavirus tests will be available next week. "We'll have the ability to do millions of tests in a very, very short period of time," he said.

There will be some U.S. partnering with the private sector to increase testing.

Google (GOOG +5.9% ) is helping to develop a website where people can find drive-through testing sites if they have symptoms, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. The website will be online starting Sunday evening, Trump said.

Walmart (WMT +6.7% ), CVS (CVS +8.6% ), Walgreens (WBA +9.2% ), Target (TGT +9.7% ), Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY), LabCorp (LH +8.6% ), Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Becton Dickinson (BDX +6.2% ) are among companies working with the government.

He doesn't want everyone "running out and taking a test." Only those exhibiting certain symptoms should get tested, he said.

"We will overcome the threat of the virus," he said.

"This will pass through and we will be even stronger for it," he said as he was wrapping up his address.

"We're learning a lot for future problems or worse, it could get worse," Trump said.

When asked about Trump's contact with an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus, he said he didn't know that person and his contact was probably only a couple of seconds.

Still, he said he'll "most likely" get tested for Covid-19, but not because of this contact with the infected individual.

Regarding domestic travel, "If you stay home, it's not bad," he said.

