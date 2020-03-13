Stocks rallying into close - averages up more than 9%

What looked like a really lame bounce in shares earlier today is improving in the session's last hour, and 15 minutes before the close, the averages are at session highs.

The S&P 500 is up 5.4% , with the Dow and Nasdaq just a hair behind. Update at 3:55 ET: The S&P 500 is now up more than 7% . Update at the close: It was pure melt-up mode in the last few minutes today, with the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all adding more than 9% for the session.

The president and his team are holding a press conference now at which a national emergency has been declared, which should open up some special funding spigots to states and localities.

Congress, meanwhile, is making progress on some sort of tax cut/business assistance bill. A deal looks like it could be reached today or over the weekend. Folks might not want to be short.