Warner, Netflix shut down entertainment productions

A snowball rolls on in entertainment: Warner Bros. Television Group (T +8.7%) is suspending production on some of its 70-plus series and pilots that are either currently filming or about to begin.
That's the latest of a series of shutdowns among content creators.
Netflix (NFLX +5.1%) has shut down a heavy schedule of scripted TV and film production/prep for two weeks, a move that puts it in compliance with government restrictions in the U.S. and Canada.
Disney's (DIS +11.2%) TV Group has shut down 16 pilots, and ABC's Grey's Anatomy has gone on hiatus.
NBCUniversal (CMCSA +10.9%) has suspended production or accelerated season wrap on 35 shows as a precaution. CBS (VIAC +2.3%, VIACA -0.2%) has done the same with a number of its series.