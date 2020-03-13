Warner, Netflix shut down entertainment productions

A snowball rolls on in entertainment: Warner Bros. Television Group (T +8.7% ) is suspending production on some of its 70-plus series and pilots that are either currently filming or about to begin.

That's the latest of a series of shutdowns among content creators.

Netflix (NFLX +5.1% ) has shut down a heavy schedule of scripted TV and film production/prep for two weeks, a move that puts it in compliance with government restrictions in the U.S. and Canada.

Disney's (DIS +11.2% ) TV Group has shut down 16 pilots, and ABC's Grey's Anatomy has gone on hiatus.