U.S. to buy 'large quantities' of oil for reserve, Trump says

Pres. Trump says he has instructed the U.S. Department of Energy to buy "large quantities of crude oil... right up to the top" for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

WTI April crude oil jumps ~$2/bbl on the news, now +7.5% to $33.86/bbl after settling regular trade +0.7% to $31.73/bbl, falling more than 22% for the week in its worst showing since the 2008 financial crisis.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, DRIP, FENY, DBO, ERY, FIF, DIG, OILU, NDP, DTO, USL, IYE, DUG, OILD, IEO, USOI, WTIU, CRAK, RYE, PXE, OILK, PXJ, OLEM, WTID, FXN, OILX