Hershey shutters attractions at HQ, Times Square

Falling in line with public businesses in general, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is temporarily shutting down its Hershey's Chocolate World locations, in Hershey, Penn., and in Times Square in New York City.

It's keeping its locations open in Niagara, Canada, and Las Vegas, however.

The closures are for two weeks starting with closing time on Sunday evening. It's offering refunds to guests who have purchased affected tickets.

“The health and safety of our employees and store guests is our top priority," says Hershey's Suzanne Jones.