Stocks rocket into the close for biggest rally since 2008

Stocks surged into the closing bell after Pres. Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, which will open up access to $50B for states and local areas affected by the outbreak.

Trump said he expected the U.S. to have 1.4M coronavirus test kits available within a week and 5M kits within the next month.

Also, interest on all student loans will be waived until further notice and the U.S. will purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Trump must have said the right things, because stocks soared into the close and recovered most of yesterday's huge losses, with all three major indexes finishing +9.3% - following the biggest one-day plunge since the 2008 financial crisis with the biggest one-day rally since that time.

It was a hopeful end to a roller-coaster week in which the Dow plunged 10.4%, the S&P 500 sank 8.8% and the Nasdaq tumbled 8.2%.

The Federal Reserve conducted another emergency liquidity operation, offering to buy Treasury securities of different maturities throughout the day to alleviate significant stress in the Treasury market, and House Speaker Pelosi said lawmakers were close to a coronavirus relief bill.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mostly lower, with the two-year yield adding 4 bps to 0.53% and the 10-year yield rising 13 bps to 0.98%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended on their highs, which masked intraday volatility, led by financials ( +13.2% ), which narrowed this week's loss to 9.8%.

The top-weighted technology sector ( +11.7% ) also outperformed, with Apple +12% on reports that the company's stores in China have reopened.

The energy sector (+8.8%) was among the weakest performers, pulling back after an early surge in WTI crude oil resulted is just a 0.7% gain at $31.73/bbl; energy was the week worst performer, shedding 24.3%.