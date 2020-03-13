Cigna announces new measures to help customers during coronavirus outbreak

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announces the following additional actions aimed at helping its customers and communities during the COVID-19 outbreak:

Copays waived for office visits related to COVID-19 testing and telehealth screenings, both through May 31.

Free home delivery of up to 90-day supplies for maintenance medicines via Express Scripts Pharmacy and 24/7 access to pharmacists.

Support services for managing anxiety and improving resiliency.

Previously, it announced that it will cover the cost of testing with no member copays when recommended by a healthcare professional.