JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) reduces the number of shares it's offering to buy under its self-tender offer to up to 1M from up to 3M originally due to the "tepid response" it received.

It's also extending the offer by 10 business days to expire on April 3, 2020.

The purchase price remains at $3.25 per share; as of the close of March 12, 60,850 shares were tendered and not withdrawn, JMP said.

JMP originally announced the tender offer on Feb. 19, when JMP shares closed at $3.02.