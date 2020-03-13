Canadian bank regulator cuts D-SIB buffer requirement to increase liquidity

One of Canada's banking regulators is lowering the domestic stability buffer that domestic systemically important banks ((D-SIBs)) are required to hold to 1.00% of risk weighted assets from 2.25%, effective immediately.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) says it's taking actions to improve stability of Canada's financial system and economy in response to the impact caused by Covid-19 on market conditions.

The release of the domestic stability buffer will support in excess of C$300B of additional lending capacity by D-SIBs.

OFSI said it expects that banks will use the additional lending capacity to support Canadian businesses and households and should not use this measure to increase distributions to shareholders or employees or to buy back shares.

OSFI today set the expectation for all federally regulated financial institutions that dividend increases and share buybacks should be halted for the time being.

The regulator is also suspending consultation on the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgages.

Also suspends the April 6, 2020 coming into force of the new benchmark rate used to determine the minimum qualifying rate for insured mortgages.

