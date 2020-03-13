Natural gas surges to best weekly gain since November

Nymex natural gas prices settled +1.5% today and +9.4% for the week to $1.869/MMBtu, as plummeting crude oil prices discourage drilling in U.S. shale plays where gas is extracted as a byproduct, likely with a a boost from traders closing out bearish bets.

"The collapse in crude is likely to slash associated growth expectations, which have been a primary driver of our bearish gas stance over the last several years," analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt say.

Still, gas remains pressured by near-record production and a mild winter that limited demand for heating fuel, and temperature forecasts for the rest of March ran warmer all week.

"There is no fundamental driver to support gas prices rallying this week," says Stephen Schork, founder of the Schork Report. "Demand going forward is extremely worrisome."

The medium-term market will need to deal with the uncertainty of international demand for liquefied natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus on domestic demand.

