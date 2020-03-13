FAA probing potential structural problem with some 737s - WSJ

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -2.7% after-hours following a WSJ report that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating potential structural problems affecting hundreds of 737 jets after a recent in-flight incident on a Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) plane.

A 12-inch rupture in the fuselage that occurred during a Las Vegas-to-Boise flight on Monday night - no one was hurt - has prompted the agency to assess whether more frequent inspections should be ordered, according to the report.

Southwest reportedly has told the FAA that previously mandated maintenance checks found external cracks on two other 737s in the same location as with the plane involved in Monday's incident.

The FAA analysis does not affect 737 MAX models, which are newer and currently grounded.